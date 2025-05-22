66°
East Feliciana Parish teacher, fiance killed in separate wrecks hours from one another Friday

SLAUGHTER- An East Feliciana STEAM Academy teacher and her fiancé died in two separate car wrecks early Friday morning. 

Louisiana State Police said that 25-year-old Alexus Lee was driving along Plank Road near Lemon Road around 2 a.m. when her Toyota Highlander ran off the road, hit a culvert and flipped. 

Nearly two hours later, Lee's fiancé John Collins was driving along Plank Road at a high rate of speed. State Police said his Camaro ran into a tree and he was thrown from the car. 

Funeral services will be held for the couple on Wednesday, May 21 at 11 a.m., at the East Feliciana STEAM Academy, 9414 Plank Road. 

