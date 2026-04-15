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East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office invites community to gun violence prevention forum

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BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will host a gun violence prevention forum for the community to attend on Tuesday.

It will be held at St. Mark Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive, and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

The sheriff's office urges residents to come to the event and share their voices. 

Representatives from the Office of Violence Prevention, District Attorney's office, Office of the Public Defender and the parish school board will be in attendance to hear from the community. 

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East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office invites community...
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office invites community to gun violence prevention forum
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will host a gun violence prevention forum for the community to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 Monday, April 13, 2026 1:32:00 PM CDT April 13, 2026

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