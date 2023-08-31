89°
Latest Weather Blog
Duplex destroyed in fire on Skysail Avenue
Related Story
GARDERE - Investigators suspect arson is the cause of a fire that destroyed a duplex apartment building in the Gardere area Tuesday.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue. The fire was brought under control around 1:30 p.m.
Crews say there were no injuries, but the building appears to be a total loss. The fire department says arson is the suspected cause of the fire.
The sheriff's office says there isno connection between the fire and a shooting that occurred in the same area around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.
News
GARDERE - Investigators suspect arson is the cause of a fire that destroyed a duplex apartment building in the Gardere... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
-
No barbecue at the tailgate? Governor asks football fans to pause grilling...
-
Tim Temple lays out plans as he takes over insurance commissioner post
-
Historic BRPD captain will be remembered this week