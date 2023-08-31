Drunk cowboy: 'Horse knows the way home'

WATSON - Deputies ticketed a man for riding a horse drunk down a highway Tuesday.

Jake Williams said he was too drunk to drive home from a daiquiri shop where he stopped earlier in the day. He had been driving a truck and horse trailer but decided it was safer to ride his horse, Sugar, home.

"I was riding my horse down the side of 16," Williams explained as he was being issued a ticket for being drunk in public on the side of Highway 16.

A deputy responded to complaints about Williams riding his horse from the bar when she found him. She explained she could not arrest Williams for a DWI offense because he was on a horse, so she ticketed him.

"When you get a little too much to drink, why not ride a horse?" he told reporter Brett Buffington, "It's safer that way. The horse knows the way home."

Williams eventually got the message, had a family member pick up him and his horse and said he won't do it again.



