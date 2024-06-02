81°
Downed tree crushes house, 2 cars, brings down power line
BATON ROUGE - The resident of a home had to crawl out of their house after a tree fell on it, crushing two cars and bringing down a powerline in the process.
The tree fell sometime overnight on Tecumseh Street off of Chippewa Street.
Officials on scene told WBRZ the resident of the home hidden under the tree had to crawl out to escape. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on scene due to a scent of gas in the area, and Entergy is on the way because of a downed line.
This is a developing story.
