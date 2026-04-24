DOTD crews join Love the Boot Week to clean up Baton Rouge communities

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is helping clean up communities across Baton Rouge as part of Love the Boot Week, Louisiana's largest litter removal and beautification effort.

DOTD crews are working in all 64 parishes, picking up trash and improving roadways. The initiative is organized by Keep Louisiana Beautiful and the Lieutenant Governor's Office.

"I do know that we pick up about 96,000 cubic yards each year," a DOTD official told WBRZ. "That's what we did last year. That's enough to fill 6,000 large dump trucks."

The effort also celebrates America's 250th birthday. Last year, nearly 27,000 volunteers helped remove more than 500 tons of litter.