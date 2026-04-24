67°
Latest Weather Blog
DOTD crews join Love the Boot Week to clean up Baton Rouge communities
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is helping clean up communities across Baton Rouge as part of Love the Boot Week, Louisiana's largest litter removal and beautification effort.
DOTD crews are working in all 64 parishes, picking up trash and improving roadways. The initiative is organized by Keep Louisiana Beautiful and the Lieutenant Governor's Office.
"I do know that we pick up about 96,000 cubic yards each year," a DOTD official told WBRZ. "That's what we did last year. That's enough to fill 6,000 large dump trucks."
The effort also celebrates America's 250th birthday. Last year, nearly 27,000 volunteers helped remove more than 500 tons of litter.
News
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is helping clean up communities across Baton Rouge as part... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FULL COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of...
-
Lafayette Parish high school students among injured in Mall of Louisiana mass...
-
Mall of Louisiana employee recounts harrowing moment mass shooting breaks out, killing...
-
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of Louisiana; 5...
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery