Domestic violence cases holding steady amid stay-at-home order, batteries have increased

BATON ROUGE- District Attorney Hillar Moore reported Friday that the number of domestic violence cases in East Baton Rouge Parish is holding steady, despite the pandemic and fears that there would be an influx with more people at home with abusive partners.

Despite the numbers holding steady, there has been an increase in the level of physicality, according to Moore.

"The batteries have increased," Moore said. " A slight increase, but it's something we've noticed. We hope it does not continue."

A few weeks ago, parish leaders stood on the steps of City Hall expressing their concerns about domestic violence. According to a 2019 report, there were about 2,400 cases last year. Moore said the numbers they are seeing right now with jail bookings include between 25 to 30 percent of cases tied to domestic violence.

To combat the problem, Moore said judges are issuing no-contact orders once suspects are released from jail.

"The police are responding rapidly to domestic violence calls as well as the sheriff," Moore said. "They made it extremely clear that anyone that violates domestic violence, the police will respond. They are not going to back away. They will put you in jail if they find probable cause to make an arrest."

As concern grows about people stuck in homes that are possibly not safe, officials want to pass along info if you need to seek help: The Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence can be reached at 1-888-411-1333.