Dogs removed from smelly home following 2OYS report

BATON ROUGE - Last week, 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss spoke with the neighbors of a home in the Shenandoah area about their concerns regarding the amount of dogs living there causing a headache. Those dogs have now been removed from the property.

The home on Chantilly Avenue was home to at least eight dogs that lived among overgrown weeds and a filthy pool. Neighbors said the dogs would bark at all hours of the night and the property had a distinctive smell.

"The only time I ever looked through the fence, the pool was disgustingly dirty and there was dog feces and weeds, very tall weeds up to the top of the fence," one neighbor said.

Animal Control says it removed seven dogs from the property last year. On Oct. 4, at least eight dogs were seen barking and roaming the concrete patio in the back of the house.

The man who lives there spoke with 2 On Your Side. David Comeaux says he's a disabled veteran and leaves the back door to the house open so the dogs can go in and out. He denies living in the camper but admits the house is in foreclosure and he has tentative plans to move out of state.

The dogs were removed by Animal Control on Monday.