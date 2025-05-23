92°
Documentary made by Southern students, featuring Human Jukebox wins grant at Sports Emmys
BATON ROUGE - A film made by a group of Southern University students , "The Hidden Sport," won the 2025 Coca-Cola HBCU Sports Production Grant at the Sports Emmy ceremony.
"The Hidden Sport" won the $40,000 grant while competing with five other films.
The documentary "explores the powerful legacy of the Southern University Human Jukebox," producer Sydney Cuillier said.
Cuillier and her classmates held two screenings in Baton Rouge, the second selling out in less than an hour.
