92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Documentary made by Southern students, featuring Human Jukebox wins grant at Sports Emmys

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A film made by a group of Southern University students , "The Hidden Sport," won the 2025 Coca-Cola HBCU Sports Production Grant at the Sports Emmy ceremony. 

"The Hidden Sport" won the $40,000 grant while competing with five other films.

The documentary "explores the powerful legacy of the Southern University Human Jukebox," producer Sydney Cuillier said. 

Cuillier and her classmates held two screenings in Baton Rouge, the second selling out in less than an hour. 

To see other projects nominated in the category, click here. 

News
Documentary made by Southern students, featuring Human...
Documentary made by Southern students, featuring Human Jukebox wins grant at Sports Emmys
BATON ROUGE - A film made by a group of Southern University students , "The Hidden Sport," won the 2025... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 20 2025 May 20, 2025 Tuesday, May 20, 2025 8:18:00 PM CDT May 20, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days