Dilapidated house still sits in disarray, trial set for November

BATON ROUGE - A property in Southern Heights has been in rough shape since 2016. It's been sitting untouched without improvements for a long time and the man living next door continues to report trouble to 311 and law enforcement.

The brick house on 77th Avenue sits on three lots. It's a large property with a big front yard, backyard, pool, and shed. Peter Albert lives in the house next door and says the house is covered in mold and it's a health hazard. While the front of the house might not catch your eye, the back of the property has caved in and there are large holes in the roof.

"They had two fireplaces, one of them fell off by itself one day," said Albert.

It's a situation WBRZ has been following since 2020 when Albert first reached out. It was revisited by 2 On Your Side in 2021, and again last week. It's been on and off the condemnation list. The property owner has asked for time to make repairs.

"I don't see how it can be repaired when it's so damaged," Albert said.

The city's hands appear tied since the property owners filed a temporary restraining order. There are pages and pages of court documents filed involving the owners of this property going back years. It centers around an unpaid loan, in which the property owners put up several items and lots they own as collateral.

While that snakes its way through court, Albert is left staring at a mess.

"It's an eyesore, it's hard to look at," he said.

Recently, people used the house for an overnight stay. Albert called the police. He says others have been by to sift through what's been left behind.

"There's something of everything in there, people have gone in the attic to steal wiring, that's why the garage door is down," he said.

Albert thinks the home is a hazard. Vines have taken over the rear and side of the property. The back wall has caved in and the roof has several large holes. A trespassing notice by the Metro Council is posted on the front door.

"I've never seen the city put up a no-trespassing sign," Albert said.

The grass has been kept cut in the front of the house. Neighbors help, other times a lawn care company will show up and bid on the job but not finish. There have been no signs of the owners.

"No, they don't come by, they had mail coming for a while," Albert said.

The mailbox has since fallen over.

A trial date is set for Nov. 8 involving the loan company, the bank and the property owners.