Did you win? Check Wednesday's Powerball numbers here
BATON ROUGE - People showed up at convenience stores across the city and region Wednesday, hoping to get a lucky ticket to the night's Powerball drawing.
Just before 10 p.m., the numbers were drawn. The numbers are: 47-2-63-62-11 and the Powerball is 17.
The jackpot is about $500 million.
