Did you win? Check Wednesday's Powerball numbers here

BATON ROUGE - People showed up at convenience stores across the city and region Wednesday, hoping to get a lucky ticket to the night's Powerball drawing.

Just before 10 p.m., the numbers were drawn. The numbers are: 47-2-63-62-11 and the Powerball is 17.

The jackpot is about $500 million.

8 years ago Wednesday, January 06 2016 Jan 6, 2016 Wednesday, January 06, 2016 10:06:00 PM CST January 06, 2016

