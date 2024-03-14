Did you win? Check Wednesday's Powerball numbers here

BATON ROUGE - People showed up at convenience stores across the city and region Wednesday, hoping to get a lucky ticket to the night's Powerball drawing.

Just before 10 p.m., the numbers were drawn. The numbers are: 47-2-63-62-11 and the Powerball is 17.

The jackpot is about $500 million.

