Detectives attempting to identify suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify the person pictured above believed to have committed armed robbery at a convenience store.
Detectives said the robbery happened at Dollar General on Hooper Road on Sept. 18. The person pictured can be seen with a gun at the cash register.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
