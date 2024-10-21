Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at Glen Oaks home

BATON ROUGE — Sheriff's deputies accused a man of murdering his wife after dismissing his claim that the shooting at the couple's Glen Oaks home was in self-defense.

An affidavit filed Tuesday said Antonio D. Jones, 46, killed Keisha McCray Jones, 43, Monday morning. An arrest form filed with the 19th Judicial District Court said Jones was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Monday and accused of murder and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

"I just hope they throw the key away from him, I hope they do whatever they need to do to him," said Keisha’s father Calvin Coston.

The killing occurred in the 6000 block of East Glen Court. Family members said they had called deputies three weeks ago after a threat against McCray's life. The sheriff's office said it took a call along the street on Sept. 6 and dealt with an intoxicated person related to the victim. A sheriff's office spokeswoman did not elaborate.

Keisha's parents said Jones never physically harmed her but had been threatening her for weeks. She was making plans to leave him.

"She told us every time he said it, everytime he said he was going to kill her, he told the baby I'm going to kill your momma. He just so happened to say it to his uncle and his uncle called the police to let them know," said Keisha’s mother, Meyaron Coston.

According to the affidavit, Jones called deputies and said he had killed his wife during an altercation. Detectives found several guns in the home, several spent shell casings, video evidence and blood.

The coroner's office said Mrs. Jones was shot several times, including in the back of the skull and the right arm. "The trajectory of the projectiles in comparison to the injuries observed would be consistent with the victim taking a shielding/defensive posture at the time of the shooting," deputies wrote.

“I want to say to anybody, if you're in a relationship with a man, women, if someone tells you they're going to hurt you, oh my god get out, get out," Coston said.

The videotape recorded a fight and arguments between the couple, the affidavit said.

Jones "confessed to shooting the decedent (wife) following a physical altercation," the deputies wrote. "The accused claimed self-defense; however, due to evidence obtained, the claim was unsubstantiated."

Deputies said National Crime Information Center records showed that the gun had been stolen.