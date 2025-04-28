Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating vandalism that left Springfield High's windows broken, walls covered in graffiti
Related Story
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield High School was vandalized, leaving windows shattered and expletives graffitied across school walls.
Pictures from Springfield posted on Facebook in a Livingston Parish community group also show toilet paper, plastic cups and other trash thrown throughout the campus, as well as a broken gate and bags of dirt emptied near the main office. In common areas, lunch benches and tables were also overturned and thrown into bushes.
Multiple classrooms were also vandalized, with trash cans overturned and garbage thrown around. The exterior of the school, trees on campus and the football field was also covered in toilet paper.
It appears that the vandalism may be connected to a senior prank, with the year 2025 being written on multiple pieces of graffiti, as well as a for sale sign that says "2025... old as dirt!!!"
Livingston Parish deputies said that the vandalism was reported Friday and they are working closely with school district officials to investigate the incident. They did not say whether they believed the vandalism was tied to a senior prank.
The Livingston Parish School District said it will not comment on the investigation, as it is still ongoing.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George firefighters save raccoon stuck in storm drain
-
High school students in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana recognized for different...
-
Earth Day Baton Rouge returns to downtown
-
Eastbound I-10 on-ramp from La. 1 in West Baton Rouge to close...
-
Balloon release ban bill to be voted on Monday, stirring debate over...