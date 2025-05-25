91°
Deputies in St. Martin Parish looking for stolen LSU football SEC Championship ring

CADE — Deputies in St. Martin Parish are investigating the theft of an LSU SEC Championship ring from Cade.

Deputies said that they first received reports of the theft of the ring along with several other items on May 14. According to the sheriff's office, juveniles broke into a home the night before.

The juvenile theft suspects were eventually arrested and all items except the stolen ring from the 2007 LSU Tigers football team's SEC Championship were recovered.

Anyone with information about where the ring could be is asked to call St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030.

Deputies in St. Martin Parish looking for stolen LSU football SEC Championship ring
