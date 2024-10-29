71°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man killed in Tickfaw motorcycle crash
Related Story
TICKFAW - A man from Denham Springs was killed Sunday morning in a crash along a Tangipahoa Parish highway.
State Police said 31-year-old Brandon Scott McAlister was driving a motorcycle in the wrong lane along La. 1064 near Addison Road around 11 a.m. when an oncoming car slowed down and turned left in front of him.
Troopers said McAlister hit the back end of the car and flew off his motorcycle, which hit another motorcyclist following him. McAlister died at the scene. The other motorcyclist was hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The driver of the car was uninjured. Troopers said they were breathalyzed and blew a 0.00. Toxicology results for both motorcyclists are pending.
News
TICKFAW - A man from Denham Springs was killed Sunday morning in a crash along a Tangipahoa Parish highway. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD investigating shooting off Scotland Avenue on Monday
-
Three accused of drug dealing, stealing guns arrested in Hammond raid
-
Baker teenager shot in the head dies in hospital
-
Central Police officer wanted for payroll fraud in jail Monday
-
Sheriff said missing 10-year-old boy was hiding under house during multi-agency search...