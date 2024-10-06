84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Denham Springs beats Southern Lab

DENHAM SPRINGS - In a matchup between 1A and 5A schools, the 5A school won Friday night.

Denham Springs moved to 4-1 with a 38-12 win over Southern Lab. The Yellowjackets host Live Oak next Thursday, October 10.

The loss snaps the Kittens 14-game win streak.

Southern Lab is now 3-1 this season. They host Madison Prep next week, October 11.

