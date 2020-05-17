78°
Delmont Dedicated Pre-K/K Center- Pre-K 6

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Pre-K 6 class at Delmont Dedicated Pre-K/K Center.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

