December 1, 2019 Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A chilly night ahead, but winds should keep low temperatures near 38°, but wind chills will be near 34° through the early morning hours on Monday. High pressure sets up camp, keeping skies sunny and conditions dry. Highs will be much cooler behind this secondary, dry cold front, as they will only reach around 56°. Winds will be calming through the afternoon and evening, allowing for temperatures to freefall after sunset to near freezing into Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Sunny and cool through the beginning part of the workweek, but warming commences through the latter half of the week. The next blast of showers should move in Friday morning and taper off through the day.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure slides in behind this reinforcing cold front that is still associated with the same system that is exiting from the Great Lakes region. This stacked low has caused a nightmare for holiday travelers along the northeast. Closer to home, Monday night into Tuesday morning will be the coldest over the next 7 days. Lows will reach freezing, with temperatures likely dropping into the upper 20s along the LA/MS border. We will begin to warm up through the remainder of the workweek, as highs break back into the 70s by Friday. A ragged cold front will approach early Friday to bring isolated showers and storms. The GFS and the Canadian models keep rainfall spotty, whereas the EURO is wetter and stronger. Guidance should come to more of an agreement as we head through the beginning of the workweek, so stay tuned.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

