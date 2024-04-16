Latest Weather Blog
Daycare owner indicted on negligent homicide charge in child's death
BATON ROUGE - The owner of an unlicensed Baton Rouge daycare accused in connection with the death of a child under her care was indicted on negligent homicide charge Thursday.
47-year-old Shelia Newman was arrested back in June for her alleged role in the death of 22-month-old Angel Green.
The grand jury came to no conclusion in regards to an indictment for 26-year-old April Wright, who worked as an employee under Newman when the death occurred.
Police said Newman and Wright forgot the child in the back of a vehicle and left her there for hours on June 5. When she was found later, Green was taken to a nearby fire station to start treatment, but she later died at a Baton Rouge area hospital.
State records indicated that Newman's license was revoked last April because her daycare did not have adequate worker-to-child ratio. She signed a consent form stating she would no longer operate a daycare, but instead sold the business and opened a new, unlicensed one on Prescott Road in Baton Rouge.
