55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cyclist hit and killed by car in West Baton Rouge crash

Related Story

PORT ALLEN - A bicyclist was killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish early Saturday Morning on US 190 at Grand Bayou Road.

The crash between a vehicle and a bicycle around 2:00 a.m. resulted in the death of 34-year-old Erin Constantin of Rayne. 

Constantin was riding a bike in the left lane while wearing dark clothing when a 2024 Hyundai Elantra struck the cyclist from behind, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The driver was uninjured. The investigation is still ongoing. 

News
Cyclist hit and killed by car in...
Cyclist hit and killed by car in West Baton Rouge crash
PORT ALLEN - A bicyclist was killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish early Saturday Morning on US... More >>
3 days ago Saturday, October 25 2025 Oct 25, 2025 Saturday, October 25, 2025 12:51:00 PM CDT October 25, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days