Crews responding to crash involving BRPD officer on Blount Road

BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after a crash involving a Baton Rouge police officer Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Blount Road and Plank Road. The crash involved an unmarked BRPD cruiser and a pickup truck. 

State police say the driver of the pickup, 63-year-old John Brady, was ejected from his vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer, identified as 34-year-old Ronald Norman Jr., also suffered moderate injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

2 years ago Tuesday, May 08 2018 May 8, 2018 Tuesday, May 08, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT May 08, 2018

