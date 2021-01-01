Crews responding to crash involving BRPD officer on Blount Road

BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after a crash involving a Baton Rouge police officer Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Blount Road and Plank Road. The crash involved an unmarked BRPD cruiser and a pickup truck.

State police say the driver of the pickup, 63-year-old John Brady, was ejected from his vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer, identified as 34-year-old Ronald Norman Jr., also suffered moderate injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.