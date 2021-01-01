56°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews responding to crash involving BRPD officer on Blount Road
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after a crash involving a Baton Rouge police officer Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Blount Road and Plank Road. The crash involved an unmarked BRPD cruiser and a pickup truck.
State police say the driver of the pickup, 63-year-old John Brady, was ejected from his vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The officer, identified as 34-year-old Ronald Norman Jr., also suffered moderate injuries.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The incident is still under investigation.
SB Plank is closed at Blount as state police investigate an accident involving a BRPD officer— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) May 8, 2018
News
BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after a crash involving a Baton Rouge police officer Tuesday morning. The crash... More >>