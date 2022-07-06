Court delay? Couple accused of murdering daughter claim they've had COVID exposure

CLINTON- The long awaited arraignment for a couple accused of letting their daughter waste away on a sofa for years will be delayed after the couple claimed they had a COVID exposure.

The hearing in Clinton was scheduled for Tuesday, but will be continued when a judge takes up the case, according to prosecutors.

Sheila and Clay Fletcher were indicted by a grand jury in May for second-degree murder. Both are accused of not doing anything to get their daughter any help, letting her melt into a sofa for years.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed the situation in Slaughter back in April. The following week, District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla brought the case to a grand jury.

"This case was so horrific," District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said. "The coroner and the sheriff's office initially investigated this case. The condition she was found was just unbelievable. You don't treat anybody or animals like that."

Matthew Lorio has been following this case closely.

"It keeps me up at night, that's evil," Lorio said. "I can't believe somebody could do that to somebody."

Lacey Fletcher was found so neglected her feet to her buttocks were covered in open sores exposed to the bone. Lacey's legs were melting into the padding of the sofa in what was described as a latrine. Her body—from her hair to her toes—covered in feces and insects.

Neighbors told WBRZ in April the Fletchers were the church-going type. They always saw them out and about.

Now, with so much media attention on this situation, people like Lorio and others are wondering how anyone could serve on that jury.

Late Monday evening Fletcher’s lawyer confirmed that his clients won’t be at the hearing. He’s expecting their arraignment to be continued to another date due to a sickness.