Cool Schools: Southeast Middle Magnet Digital Arts and Technology Academy

BATON ROUGE- Southeast Middle is teaching students how to get comfortable on both sides of the camera.



The school just implemented the Southeast Middle Magnet Digital Arts and Technology Academy, a magnet program that enrolls about 20% of the school's students.



Students that are enrolled in the program are able to learn about digital communication and production, which isn't taught at many of the other middle schools in the area.



"We usually make movies and clips to help with different subjects or projects we're working on," said Peighton Carson, a seventh grader in the program.



John Hayman teaches the digital communications class. He says one of the focuses of the class is teaching kids how to be a creator with technology, rather than just a consumer.



"We want to teach kids that these devices are powerful," said Hayman.



But, the class doesn't just teach students about filming and editing. Students are currently learning about internet safety and what you should and shouldn't do online.



"Right now we are working on a movie about cyber bullying and hacking, so we can be safe on the internet," said sixth grader, Haven Stewart.



Once students finish with a project they are able to broadcast it for the rest of the school to watch.



You can learn more about Southeast Middle's digital communications program at www.smsdataschool.com, and you can register for the magnet program here.



We salute you Southeast Middle Magnet DATA, for being a really cool school.