Coast Guard rescues 4 from burning boat near Gulf coast
FORT MORGAN, Ala. - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four boaters Monday after their vessel became engulfed in flames off the coast of Alabama.
The Coast Guard said it was alerted to the incident around 6:45 p.m. near Fort Morgan. Two helicopter crews conducting training exercises nearby were diverted to the site of the fire.
The air crews arrived to find the commercial vessel Alexandria Pearl mostly in flames with four people on board. One of the helicopters lowered a raft and rescue swimmer and helped the group to safety.
The four boaters were taken ashore and evaluated by paramedics.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
