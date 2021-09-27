Clean up begins in Assumption after severe storms

ASSUMPTION- Assumption Parish residents have their hands full with cleaning up following severe storms that cut through the area.



One resident, Shawn Coker, came into town Thursday night for a visit, but that trip turned into a clean up effort quickly at his in-laws' home.



An uninhabited trailer next door flipped over and onto his father-in-law's storage shed.



"Just the amount of damage is unbelievable," Coker said.



A blow torch had to be used to cut the remains of the storage area apart.



"This is pretty bad, its done some pretty bad destruction. there’s plenty of pick up to do. but at the end of the day everyones safe. so we're happy," Coker said.



This is the third time in a year that storms have hit the area hard. Residents say they have had enough.



"We'll just have to rebuild," Coker said.



Another resident, John Talbot, said that this will be the second time he lost the roof of his shed. He said that he is now waiting on insurance agents to help restore his shed again.



Crews are still assessing the damage as of Friday afternoon. Napoleonville Middle School lost a part of its roof, effecting three classrooms. The superintendent says that school will resume on Monday and the high school graduation scheduled for Friday night is still taking place, where the power has been restored.



In total, there are about 2,000 homes and businesses in Assumption Parish without power and crews hope to turn it back on by the end of the weekend.