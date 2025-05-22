66°
Child drowns at community pool during graduation party, Zachary Police say

ZACHARY - A 4-year-old child drowned in a community pool during a graduation party, police said Tuesday morning. 

Officers said they were called for a drowning at the community pool in Meadow View subdivision. A family was having a graduation party when the child's mother saw her in the pool. She was able to do CPR on her before law enforcement and emergency officials arrived. 

The child was taken to the hospital. Police said after an hour of life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead. 

“This is a tragic incident that remains under investigation. I extend my condolences and prayers to the family,” said Chief Darryl Lawrence. 

