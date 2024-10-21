Central's second half effort leads to district win over Woodlawn

Central - The Central Wildcats remain undefeated at 6-0 after defeating Woodlawn Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Both teams got off to a slow start with Central leading 7-6 at halftime.

However, the Wildcats got the party started early in the third quarter. Jake Jarreau picked off Woodlawn's Ahmad Price and returned it for a touchdown. Central led 14-6 at that point.

Woodlawn would recover a fumbled punt return, but could not turn the ensuing drive into points.

Steven Ranel would return the next punt into plus territory and set up Central in scoring position.

The Wildcats get inside the 10 yard line when quarterback Jackson Firmin ran in the touchdown himself. Central took a 21-6 lead.

A Central field goal would be the final points of the game as the Wildcats win 24-6 to remain undefeated.