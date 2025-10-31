66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Central Police looking for driver accused of hit-and-run

CENTRAL — Central Police are looking for a driver accused of a hit-and-run, the department posted on social media Tuesday.

Police said they are trying to locate the driver of a black Chevrolet truck with three stickers in the bottom-left corner of the rear windshield. They say the truck was involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 11 at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and Magnolia Bridge.

CPD said the vehicle is registered to someone with an out-of-state address, and the truck only appears on their cameras on the day of the wreck. 

Anyone who knows the driver of the truck can call Central Police at 225-367-1254.

News
Tuesday, October 28 2025

