Central Police arrest woman for BAC allegedly 2.5 times legal limit after head-on collision
CENTRAL — Central Police arrested a woman accused of driving with a blood alcohol concentration nearly two-and-a-half times the legal limit and causing a head-on collision.
CPD said Olivia H. Will, 24, was driving by herself with a BAC of 0.2064 percent around 5:55 p.m. on March 27. She allegedly crashed into another vehicle carrying two people on Lovett Road, resulting in "serious, life-threatening injuries to all parties involved."
Will was booked on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of first-degree negligent vehicular injuring.
