Latest Weather Blog
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their series
Related Story
SULPHUR - Catholic High swept their way through the playoffs to capture their second straight State Championship on Friday night.
In every round of the playoffs, teams had to play best of three series. The top ranked Bears in Division I Select won every game, and they never were forced into a game three.
The Bears took down No. 3 Brother Martin 2-0 in game one and 8-1 in game two to win the state title.
All other area teams will play in the rubber match on Saturday for a chance to win their respective championship.
OTHER SCORES FROM GAME TWO:
Division III Select
U High fell to Catholic - New Iberia 8-1. They will play at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Division II Select
E.D. White beat Teurlings Catholic 4-3. They will play at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Division II Non-Select
Brusly defeated North Desoto 15-0 in three innings. They will play at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Division I Non-Select
Live Oak fell to Sam Houston 4-3. They will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
-
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared...
-
Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket...
-
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day
Sports Video
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships