72°
Latest Weather Blog
Cara's House Ascension Parish Animal Shelter hosts free pet vaccination clinic
Related Story
PRAIRIEVILLE - Cara's House animal shelter hosted a free pet vaccination clinic on Sunday at the Athletes in Motion building in Prairieville.
The free clinic offered DAPPV shots for dogs and FVRCP shots for cats while also providing microchips and rabies vaccines for $5 each.
Cara's House, an open intake animal shelter in Ascension Parish, takes in about 3,000 animals each year and relies heavily upon donations and fundraising to provide for the animals in the facility.
News
PRAIRIEVILLE - Cara's House animal shelter hosted a free pet vaccination clinic on Sunday at the Athletes in Motion building... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Uncle Larry returns to 2une In with a new batch of gumbo,...
-
Two people arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies during Napoleonville traffic stop
-
Southern University releases statement on video showing altercation between fan and BRPD...
-
70 for 70: Judge John Parker made history when he ruled to...
-
Man who allegedly shot Independence Police officer, led authorities on manhunt booked...
Sports Video
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...
-
REPORT: Lane Kiffin's family members touring Baton Rouge amid LSU coaching search
-
Turnovers trouble Jaguars again
-
Van Buren earns win in first LSU start
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central