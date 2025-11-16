82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cara's House Ascension Parish Animal Shelter hosts free pet vaccination clinic

1 hour 45 minutes ago Sunday, November 16 2025 Nov 16, 2025 November 16, 2025 1:55 PM November 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Cara's House animal shelter hosted a free pet vaccination clinic on Sunday at the Athletes in Motion building in Prairieville. 

The free clinic offered DAPPV shots for dogs and FVRCP shots for cats while also providing microchips and rabies vaccines for $5 each.

Trending News

Cara's House, an open intake animal shelter in Ascension Parish, takes in about 3,000 animals each year and relies heavily upon donations and fundraising to provide for the animals in the facility. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days