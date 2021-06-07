Cajun Country Jam kicks off in Gonzales, Saturday

ASCENSION PARISH - The Cajun Country Jam, one of Ascension Parish's largest in-person events to take place since Louisiana's COVID-19 reopening, kicked off Saturday, June 5.

Crowds were not required to wear masks, but some guests donned the face coverings despite the relaxed regulations.

On Saturday afternoon, prior to the 4 p.m. start of the concert, long lines of excited fans waited outside of the Gonzales-based Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, eager to enjoy a much-anticipated in-person concert after nearly a year of strict COVID-related regulations.

Concert organizers indicated that they decided to move forward with the Cajun Country Jam as it seemed an appropriate time for music lovers to enjoy an opportunity to relax and socialize.

