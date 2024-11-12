Businesses offering veterans, active-duty servicemembers discounts during Veterans Day

BATON ROUGE — Multiple businesses across the capital area are offering current and former U.S. servicemembers discounts on groceries during Veterans Day on Monday.

Here is a list of businesses offering deals:

7 Brew Coffee:

Veterans will receive 25% off any drink when they show a brewista a valid military or veteran ID.

Applebee's:

Veterans and active-duty servicemembers can receive a free lunch or dinner, as well as a $5 Bounce Back card for a future visit within a 3-week redemption window. Click here for more details.

Benny's:

Veterans and military personnel are eligible for a free $22 carwash, as well as 50% off oil changes.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse:

Current and former military can receive a free appetizer coupon on their next visit, as well as a free chocolate chunk Pizookie. Click here for more details.

Buffalo Wild Wings:

Current and former military can receive 10 free boneless wings and fries. Click here for more details.

Chicken Salad Chick:

All veterans and active-duty military can receive a free Chick Meal and regular-size drink. Click here for more details.

Chili's:

Veterans are eligible for a free meal. Click here for more details.

Cici’s Pizza:

Veterans and active-duty military eat free. Click here for more details.

Cracker Barrel:

Veterans and active-duty service members who dine in are eligible for a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special. Click here for more details.

Freddy’s:

All veterans and current military personnel will receive a meal card valid for any free combo meal of their choice. Click here for more details.

Golden Corral:

From 4 p.m. until close, the restaurant will honor military heroes with a free meal. Click here for more details.

Hooters:

All retired and active-duty military who present proof of service or a military ID, with the purchase of a beverage, may order one free meal from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu. Click here for more details

IHOP:

Veterans and active military can receive a free red, white and blue pancake combo from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Click here for more details.

La Madeleine:

Veterans and servicemembers can receive 30% off all purchases in the café.

McDonald’s:

All veterans with a military ID can enjoy a free breakfast that includes a sausage biscuit, hash browns, and a small coffee.

Olive Garden:

Veterans and current members of the military are eligible for a free entrée from a special menu. Click here for more details.

Small's Sliders:

Veterans and active military members qualify for a free cheeseburger.

Starbucks:

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can receive a free tall (12-ounce) brewed coffee. Click here for more details.

Vicious Biscuit in Prairieville:

A free entrée on Veterans Day for all military with a valid military ID and a new 20% discount year-round.

Wendy’s:

Active military and veterans can receive a free small breakfast combo. Click here for more details.

Winn-Dixie:

An 11% discount can be claimed by veterans and active service members with military or veteran IDs.