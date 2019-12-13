Brusly student makes threat to 'shoot up' school, will be charged with terrorizing

BRUSLY- The FBI was called in to investigate a reported threat after a student said he was going to 'shoot up' Brusly High School.

The threat was reported Sunday to the Addis Police Department which contacted Brusly Police about it.

Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux said, “ This is the first time we’ve called in the FBI.”

The FBI assisted with interviewing students and with the investigation. Chief Lefeaux says police initially found no proof of a legitimate threat. Over the course of the investigation however, officers found enough evidence to charge the juvenile.

Additional manpower was added to Brusly High by the police department and the Sheriff’s Office. Additional students are currently being interviewed and the student who made the threat is in custody. His cell phone and computers are currently being processed. Depending on what is found, additional charges could be coming.

This year at least two students have been charged with terrorizing in Brusly for making similar threats at other schools.