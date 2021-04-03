64°
Latest Weather Blog
Brusly Elementary School- 2nd Grade, Mrs. Vidrine
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd grade at Brusly Elementary School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd grade at Brusly Elementary School. Be sure to watch... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community