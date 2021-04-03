64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brusly Elementary School- 2nd Grade, Mrs. Vidrine

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd grade at Brusly Elementary School.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

News
The Pledge of Allegiance: Brusly Elementary School
The Pledge of Allegiance: Brusly Elementary School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd grade at Brusly Elementary School. Be sure to watch... More >>
4 years ago Monday, August 29 2016 Aug 29, 2016 Monday, August 29, 2016 9:32:00 AM CDT August 29, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days