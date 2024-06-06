77°
BRPD officer recognized for preventing person from jumping off of bridge
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department spotlighted an officer who prevented someone from jumping off a bridge on Monday.
According to BRPD, officer Jakiya Jones was dispatched during the evening hours of May 6 to the interstate where someone was attempted to take their own life by jumping off a bridge.
BRPD said Jones was able to prevent the person from jumping by establishing a rapport with them, approaching slowly, and grabbing the suspect over the guardrail.
BRPD made a Facebook post to recognize Jones' work.
