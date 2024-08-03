BRPD implements AI gun detection, situational awareness software into existing infrastructure

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department has integrated an artificial intelligence gun detection and situational awareness software onto existing digital cameras across the capital area in an ongoing effort to curb crime.

The announcement was made by the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation Wednesday.

If the cameras outfitted with AI software, ZeroEyes, identify a gun, images are instantly shared with an operations center the ZeroEyes Operations Center staffed by military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is valid, they can dispatch alerts including visual description, gun type and last known location to local law enforcement as quick as three seconds after detection.

The ZeroEyes software is part of the Page/Rice Public Safety Initiative, founded by the LECJ Foundation in following the deaths of Devin Page Jr. and Allie Rice. The initiative is also partnering with the BRPD to to increase the number of security cameras and license plate readers in strategic parts of the city.

The LECJ Foundation said it has plans to expand ZeroEyes locations throughout Baton Rouge after its initial introduction to the community.

"My administration has invested nearly $1 million over the past 3 years in crime-fighting-technology related to the Real Time Crime Center. BRPD now has access to more than 200 license plate readers and another 200 crime cameras strategically placed throughout the city," City-Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement. "Part of 21st century policing means investing in 21st century technology."