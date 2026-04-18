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BRPD detectives investigating after 1 person found with gunshot wound along Byron Street
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BATON ROUGE — One person was found with a gunshot wound along Byron Street on Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ.
A spokesperson said that units responded to reports of a shooting along Airline Highway around 7:19 a.m. Shortly after, they found a person shot along Byron, just off Airline.
The injured person was taken to the hospital after police responded.
BRPD detectives are investigating the shooting.
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BATON ROUGE — One person was found with a gunshot wound along Byron Street on Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Police... More >>
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