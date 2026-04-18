BRPD detectives investigating after 1 person found with gunshot wound along Byron Street

BATON ROUGE — One person was found with a gunshot wound along Byron Street on Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ.

A spokesperson said that units responded to reports of a shooting along Airline Highway around 7:19 a.m. Shortly after, they found a person shot along Byron, just off Airline.

The injured person was taken to the hospital after police responded.

BRPD detectives are investigating the shooting.