BREC hires group to study possible new site for Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - BREC has hired an engineering group to study a piece of land that could be the future home of the Baton Rouge Zoo.

According to BREC, Duplantis Design Group was hired to do preliminary feasibility analysis of the Airline Highway Park. That contract now includes site investigative services, conceptual plan assistance and wetlands delineation as well.

A BREC spokesperson says the site is now considered feasible and they're looking into what further work would need to be done.

The analysis is the latest development in an ongoing effort to relocate the Baton Rouge Zoo after commissioners on the public parks board voted to identify "alternative" locations back in August.