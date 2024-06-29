Latest Weather Blog
Boys arrested for sexually assaulting girl at school last week
BATON ROUGE – Two young boys will be charged with sexual battery after a female classmate said they assaulted her in a private suspension room recently.
The attack happened at the Greenville Alternative school on Desoto Drive last week.
Authorities said the 14-year-old female student was in the so-called “Time Out Room” with other male students when the teacher assigned to the room left. Detectives said when the teacher left the room, two male students groped the female as she fought to get away from them.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said the boys, 14 and 12, were charged with sexual battery. Because of their ages, their names and booking photo were not made public.
School officials say the teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave.
