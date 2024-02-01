Blocked culvert cleaned following call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - With Thursday's rain and more in the forecast, a homeowner was concerned over a pile of branches that was blocking a culvert in the neighborhood.

The culvert is along Danbury Drive in the Jefferson Terrace neighborhood of Baton Rouge.

Jeff Liberty says earlier this year a crew restored some power lines and trimmed some branches after a tree limb fell, but the branches were never picked up.

Over the last few weeks the branches have floated down a drainage ditch and are now piled in front of a culvert that drains into Claycut Bayou. Wednesday night Liberty says he kept a close eye on the weather, concerned that the blocked culvert would create problems.

"Normally we're high and dry," he said. "A situation like this could change that in a heartbeat."

Liberty has reported the debris to the city's 311 call center, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and his councilman. He's also called Entergy, since he says it was an Entergy crew that trimmed the branches.

"You call in, they put you on a list and they'll get around to you eventually," he said.

After Thursday's rain and more expected Sunday into Monday, Liberty says his neighborhood could not afford to wait, which is why he called 2 On Your Side.

Entergy says it sent a team to the site this afternoon. On his way home from work, Liberty contacted WBRZ with good news that the debris had been cleared. He thanked 2 On Your Side for the "rapid results."