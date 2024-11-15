Blighted properties on Government Street getting attention from Metro Council

BATON ROUGE - Along Government Street, not far from Electric Depot, there are a series of buildings with knocked-out windows and ripped-off roofs. Still, relief could be on the way as the East Baton Rouge Metro Council addresses blighted properties in the city-parish.

The site, 1706 Government St., sits vacant. Graffiti covers the interior walls and the roof is long gone. It’s in District 10, Metro Council member Carolyn Coleman’s district, and city records show a complaint was first received back in 2022. She says there are plans to revitalize it.

"That piece of property will be put back into commerce on Government Street,” Coleman said. “It will be used as a warehouse."

Coleman explained progress is on the way. She says the property was recently handed down to the current owners from a family member.

Letters have been sent to the owner. Two years later, not much has changed. Earlier this year, the lot was cited for being filled with trash and debris and being open without doors, windows, and locks.

Wayne White is a business owner and works at a small building next door, he says the property has been empty for nearly 30 years he’s worked on Government Street. He says the building is a safety hazard and an eyesore.

“With my business being next door, my property wasn't safe,” White said. “People were breaking in on me.”

White says he’s ready for Government Street. to get a total overhaul.

"To me, this is the last frontier,” White said. “It's what's behind Government Street that makes it difficult to make a total restoration because who wants to invest money into insecure areas? It's like a desert.”

Coleman says she plans to keep a close eye on the property.