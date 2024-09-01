Bettors are backing the Tigers in their season opener against USC

LAS VEGAS, Nv. - LSU versus USC is one of the hottest games across the country for bettors this weekend, but in Vegas, it is projected to be the biggest.

“This is our second biggest betting game of the weekend so far, and I expect it to be our biggest betting game for the weekend, says Lamarr Mitchell, the director of trading for BetMGM properties. “Realistically, we're going to see everyone from the SC fans and the LSU fans, they're going to crowd this place, they’re going to crowd all our other books, and we expect them to bet, and bet with their hearts, and I expect that this will be our highest betting game for the weekend.”

Mitchell says sportsbooks are seeing a trend for this matchup with the public backing the purple and gold.

“If I was a USC fan, I'd be a little bit in trouble, because all the money's coming in on LSU.” Mitchell says, “It's about 10 to one in favor of the Tigers.”

The Tigers opened up as a touchdown favorite earlier in the summer, but despite the love for LSU from most bettors, the line has moved the last few weeks, with Brian Kelly’s squad only favored by 4.5 points.

Mitchell explains, “Although the money has come in on LSU, the sharp money basically has been coming on SC. At that price, they think the market is a little bit off. So, there are trendsetters, and when we see a bet from a sharp professional player, we'll adjust the line accordingly, even though the general public is in the favor of LSU.”

LSU faces USC in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ. Hunter McCann will have his Best Bets for this matchup and more during the 10 a.m. news on WBRZ.