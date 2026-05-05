82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Best Yard in Baker competition celebrates residents' yardwork

Related Story

BAKER — Baker celebrated its residents through the Best Yard in Baker competition at the Baker Branch Library on Sunday.

Future Seed, a non-profit which helps underserved communities through education, mentorship, health and wellness and economic empowerment, sent judges throughout Baker neighborhoods to search for the most appealing yard. 

"It’s about more than maintaining a yard—it’s about investing in our neighborhoods and celebrating the people who take pride in where they live," Executive Director Toni Jackson said. 

The Helire residence took home Sunday's award. Winners Diane and Leroy Helire said that the contest is about having pride in your community. 

"It's about community first in the best yard," said winner Leroy Helire. "It's about people enjoying their community and beautifying their community."

Organizers said this year's contest saw double the votes as last year's. Registration for the summer competition will open in June.

Community sponsors of the event include Baker Texaco, the City of Baker School System, Dr. Barbara Carpenter, Helix Community Schools, Brenda G. Jackson, VERSAPRO Solutions and Kermit Johnson IV.

To learn more about Future Seed, visit futureseedla.org or call 225-681-3969.

News
Best Yard in Baker competition celebrates community,...
Best Yard in Baker competition celebrates community, residents' yardwork
BAKER — Baker celebrated its residents through the Best Yard in Baker competition at the Baker Branch Library on Sunday.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 03 2026 May 3, 2026 Sunday, May 03, 2026 5:52:00 PM CDT May 03, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days