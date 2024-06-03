$$$ Best Bets: Postseason basketball, baseball and hockey, oh my! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Playoffs!

NBA Finals:

The Celtics win the series against the Mavericks in 6 games (+470)

Friday

NHL:

Oilers @ Stars: Stars ML

MLB:

Cardinals @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5

Diamondbacks @ Mets: Diamondbacks ML

Athletics @ Braves: Braves -1.5

College Baseball:

VCU @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -3.5

Texas @ ULL: ULL +1.5

Illinois @ Indiana: Illinois ML

Saturday

NHL:

Florida Panthers @ New York Rangers: Panthers ML

MLB:

Athletics @ Braves: Braves -1.5 Tigers @ Red Sox: Tigers ML Rockies @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5

College Baseball:

Stetson @ Alabama: Alabama -2.5 LSU @ UNC: LSU ML South Carolina @ NC State: South Carolina ML

Sunday

College Baseball: LSU @ Wofford: LSU -2.5 Nebraska @ Florida: Florida ML Dallas Baptist @ Grand Canyon: Grand Canyon ML MLB: Rays @ Orioles: Orioles ML Nationals @ Guardians: Guardians ML Yankees @ Giants: Yankees ML NHL: Stars ML