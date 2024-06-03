78°
$$$ Best Bets: Postseason basketball, baseball and hockey, oh my! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Playoffs!
NBA Finals:
The Celtics win the series against the Mavericks in 6 games (+470)
Friday
NHL:
Oilers @ Stars: Stars ML
MLB:
Cardinals @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5
Diamondbacks @ Mets: Diamondbacks ML
Athletics @ Braves: Braves -1.5
College Baseball:
VCU @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -3.5
Texas @ ULL: ULL +1.5
Illinois @ Indiana: Illinois ML
Saturday
NHL:
Florida Panthers @ New York Rangers: Panthers ML
MLB:
Athletics @ Braves: Braves -1.5
Tigers @ Red Sox: Tigers ML
Rockies @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5
College Baseball:
Stetson @ Alabama: Alabama -2.5
LSU @ UNC: LSU ML
South Carolina @ NC State: South Carolina ML
Sunday
College Baseball:
LSU @ Wofford: LSU -2.5
Nebraska @ Florida: Florida ML
Dallas Baptist @ Grand Canyon: Grand Canyon ML
MLB:
Rays @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Nationals @ Guardians: Guardians ML
Yankees @ Giants: Yankees ML
NHL:
Stars ML
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
News
