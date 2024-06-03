78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Postseason basketball, baseball and hockey, oh my! $$$

Related Story

Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Playoffs!
NBA Finals:
The Celtics win the series against the Mavericks in 6 games (+470)

Friday

NHL:

Oilers @ Stars: Stars ML

MLB:

Cardinals @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5

Diamondbacks @ Mets: Diamondbacks ML

Athletics @ Braves: Braves -1.5

College Baseball:

VCU @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest -3.5

Texas @ ULL: ULL +1.5

Illinois @ Indiana: Illinois ML

Saturday

NHL:

Florida Panthers @ New York Rangers: Panthers ML

MLB:

Athletics @ Braves: Braves -1.5
Tigers @ Red Sox: Tigers ML
Rockies @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5

College Baseball: 

Stetson @ Alabama: Alabama -2.5
LSU @ UNC: LSU ML
South Carolina @ NC State: South Carolina ML

Sunday

 
College Baseball:
LSU @ Wofford: LSU -2.5
Nebraska @ Florida: Florida ML
Dallas Baptist @ Grand Canyon: Grand Canyon ML
MLB:
Rays @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Nationals @ Guardians: Guardians ML
Yankees @ Giants: Yankees ML
NHL:
Stars ML

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

News
$$$ Best Bets: Postseason basketball, baseball and...
$$$ Best Bets: Postseason basketball, baseball and hockey, oh my! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Playoffs! NBA Finals:... More >>
3 days ago Friday, May 31 2024 May 31, 2024 Friday, May 31, 2024 2:23:00 PM CDT May 31, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days