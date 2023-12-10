55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: America's Game and two road teams to cover the spread! $$$

Related Story

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for America's Game and the NFL!

America's Game in College Football:

Army vs. Navy- u28.5

Week 14 of the NFL:

Texans -3.5

Broncos +3.5

Cowboys -2.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

News
$$$ Best Bets: America's Game and two...
$$$ Best Bets: America's Game and two road teams to cover the spread! $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for America's Game and the NFL! America's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 08 2023 Dec 8, 2023 Friday, December 08, 2023 5:59:00 PM CST December 08, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days