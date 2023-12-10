55°
$$$ Best Bets: America's Game and two road teams to cover the spread! $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for America's Game and the NFL!
America's Game in College Football:
Army vs. Navy- u28.5
Week 14 of the NFL:
Texans -3.5
Broncos +3.5
Cowboys -2.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
