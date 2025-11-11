34°
Belaire High School recruiting students for culinary arts program
BATON ROUGE— Belaire High School ProStart Culinary Program is hosting a mock trial and recruitment for its students on Friday.
ProStart is a nationwide two-year culinary arts and restaurant management program for high school students reaching more than 200,000 students across the country.
The school's ProStart Culinary Instructor, Tristan Selvage, who goes by Chef Tee, said the students will learn various aspects of catering services. This includes preparing menus, cooking food, setting budgets, and communicating with clients.
The students will also compete in a mock competition to prepare for the Louisiana State Cooking Competition in March.
Chef Tee said the program provides a path for students whose passion and creativity can lead to state-level recognition.
