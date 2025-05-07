Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates returning to capital city for stop on latest national tour

67°
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge native and Billboard charting rapper Kevin Gates is going on tour this fall, including a stop at the Raising Cane's River Center.
Gates will bring The Amilo Tour to the capital city on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. Other tour stops include Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Austin, Las Vegas and Boston. All of Gates' concerts on the tour will be hosted by Houston-based rapper DJ Chose.
According to Gates's social media, the tour is named after the Italian word Amilo, meaning "Gift from God."
Tickets for Gates' tour go on presale Tuesday at 9 a.m. General sales start Friday.
Click here for more information about tickets.
